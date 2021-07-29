Centre announces OBC, EWS quota in medical admissions

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government Thursday announced 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC), and a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates in the All India Quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses (MBBS / MD / MS / Diploma / BDS / MDS) from the current academic year 2021-22.
“Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year”, PM Modi said in a Twitter post.
“This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country”, he added.
“This decision would benefit every year nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post-graduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in post-graduation”, an official release said.
The All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme was introduced in 1986 under the directions of Supreme Court to provide for domicile-free merit based opportunities to students from any State to aspire to study in a good medical college located in another State.
All India Quota consists of 15% of total available UG seats and 50% of total available PG seats in government medical colleges.
Initially, there was no reservation in AIQ Scheme up to 2007. In 2007, the Supreme Court introduced reservation of 15% for SCs and 7.5% for STs in the AIQ Scheme.
When the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act became effective in 2007 providing for uniform 27% reservation to OBCs, the same was implemented in all the Central Educational Institutions viz. Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University etc.
“However, this was not extended to the AIQ seats of State medical and dental colleges”, the government said.
The decision is taken a day after a delegation of OBC MPs led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding proper implementation of reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all India quota in NEET UG and PG.
The MPs on Wednesday demanded proper implementation of the system of reservation fixed for OBC and EWS candidates for MBBS and MD-MS courses in the all India quota fixed under NEET.
The MPs told the Prime Minister that as per the provisions of NEET, out of the total number of seats in the state government colleges and private medical and dental colleges, it is necessary to keep vacant 15 per cent seats for undergraduate (MBBS) courses and 50 per cent for post graduate (MD-MS) courses in the all India quota, so that candidates from any part of the country can take advantage of it according to the provisions of reservation provided by the constitutional system.
