JAC Jharkhand Metric Result 2021 Declared

JAC Class 10 Result 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi has declared on its official website jharresults.nic.in and other websites.
JAC Secretary Arbind Prasad Singh declared the "Class 10 Result 2021" today on Thursday July 29 at 03:00 pm. The state board recorded overall pass percentage of 95.03 - a massive jump from 75.01 of the year 2020.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jacresults.com.
2. Enter your roll number and other details.
3. Click on Get result.
4. Take printout for future reference.
Students can also check the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
Jharkhand Ranchi board exam results are normally declared in the month of May. However, declaration of the 2021 board exam result is delayed due to Coronavirue pandemic.
Moreover since "JAC 10th exam 2021" was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the result is prepared based on internal assessment.
About 3.80 lakh students from different districts of Jharkhand had registered for the Class 10 board exam 2021.
Students should note that the result will be declared only in Online mode. Printed score card and marksheet will be given later on.
In 2020, Jharkhand recorded an overall pass percentage of 75.01 in Class 10 Metric board exams. It was the highest in the last seven years.
