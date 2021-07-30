Alarm as Kerala records over 20K Covid cases for 4th day running

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday saw over 20,000 Covid cases for the fourth day in succession, making it account for 50 per cent of the country's daily tally.
In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 20,772 people turned positive after 1,52,639 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
The test positivity rate was 13.61 per cent, while the total number of active cases was 1,60,824.
Incidentally all these basic indicators for the past few days have been showing that Kerala is leading in all the respects, and a special health team from Delhi has arrived in the state and will now split into two and travel around to find out how best things can be contained.
Friday also saw 115 new deaths, taking the death toll to 16,701.
With the state observing lockdown based on the TPR, there were 323 local bodies with a TPR of above 15 per cent, while in 355, it is between 10 to 15 per cent, in 294, between 5 to 10 per cent and in 62, it was below 5 per cent.
India recorded 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases with 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Friday.
On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.
The total number of deaths has reached 4,23,217 as per the government data and active cases number 4,05,155.
