9K new cases Friday take Morocco Covid tally to 600,000

Rabat: Morocco registered 8,995 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 606,871 as of Thursday evening.
The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 552,983 after 2,101 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.
The death toll rose to 9,697 with 32 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 855 people are in intensive care units, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,388,726 people have received their first vaccine shots against Covid-19 in the country, with 10,094,160 having received two doses.
The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.
The vaccination drive has been expanded as of Monday to include people aged 25 and older.
In order to speed up the pace of the vaccination campaign, citizens can now go to the nearest vaccination centre, without taking into account the conditions related to residency, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 196.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.19 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.99 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 196,543,425, 4,196,442 and 3,993,341,219, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,745,060 and 612,105, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,528,114 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,839,369), France (6,142,282), Russia (6,138,958), the UK (5,828,205), Turkey (5,682,630), Argentina (4,905,925), Colombia (4,766,829), Spain (4,422,291), Italy (4,336,906), Iran (3,826,447), Germany (3,772,326) and Indonesia (3,331,206), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 553,179 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (422,662), Mexico (240,001), Peru (196,214), Russia (154,403), the UK (129,803), Italy (128,029), Colombia (120,126), France (111,951) and Argentina (105,113).
