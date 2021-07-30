logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Live News

SEBA Assam HSLC 10th Result declared, Pass percentage 93.01

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2021

Friday July 30, 2021 11:27 AM, ummid.com News Network

Assam 10th Result 2021

SEBA HSLC/AHM 2021 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2021 on its official website sebaonline.org as well as on a number of other websites today i.e. Friday July 30 at 11:00 am.

As per the latest update, Assam SEBA board registered a pass percentage of 93.10 in 2021 exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Direct link to check "SEBA 10th HSLC/AHM Result 2021"

1. Click here to go to result page: Sebaonline.org.
2. Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2021
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.

Assam board Class 10 HSLC AHM result 2021 are also be available on results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

"SEBA Assam 2020 Result, Pass Percentage"

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.

As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo