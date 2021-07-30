SEBA HSLC/AHM 2021 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2021 on its official website sebaonline.org as well as on a number of other websites today i.e. Friday July 30 at 11:00 am.
As per the latest update, Assam SEBA board registered a pass percentage of 93.10 in 2021 exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
1. Click here to go to result page: Sebaonline.org.
2. Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2021
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
Assam board Class 10 HSLC AHM result 2021 are also be available on results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.
As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.
