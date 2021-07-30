SEBA HSLC / AHM Result 2021 - Direct Link

SEBA HSLC/AHM 2021 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is declaring the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2021 on its official website sebaonline.org as well as on a number of other websites today i.e. Friday July 30 at 11:00 am.
"High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results 2021, Assam Will be Available on 30-07-2021", the board said in a single line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to result page: Sebaonline.org.
2. Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2021
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
Assam board Class 10 HSLC AHM result 2021 will also be available on results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.
Seba HSLC AHM result 2021 can also be checked via SMS and using SEBA Result App.
If you are a BSNL user SMS SEBA21 give space type roll number to 57766. If you are Idea/Jio/Vodafone users SMS AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111.
If you are AirTel users type AS10 give space type roll number and send to 520701.
SEBA 10th HSLC and AHM Madrasa exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave and hence registered students cannot appear for the important annual exams.
The Assam board therefore decided to prepare HSLC/AHM 10th result based on the internal assessment and special evaluation scheme.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.
As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.
