Assam 12th Result 2021 - Direct Link

AHSEC HS 12th Final Result 2021: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared today i.e. Saturday July 31 the result of HS Final Class 12th Examination 2021 on its official as well as a number of other websites.
The board registered overall Pass Percentage of more than 99% in 2021 HS Final 12th board exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
A total of 249,812 candidates had registered for Assam 12th examination 2021. Out of them 38,430 candidates were from Science stream, 191,855 were from Arts stream, 18,443 were from the Commerce stream and 1,081 students were from Vocational course.
The pass percentage of Arts stream is 98.93, that of Science is 99.06, that of Commerce is 99.57 whereas pass percentage of Vocational course is 97.41.
As many as 58,244 students secured the 1st division, 89,520 bagged the 2nd division and 42, 029 passed with 3rd division.
In the district-wise performance tally, island district Majuli produced best results in Arts with 99.91 per cent. With cent per cent results, hill district Dima Hasao excelled at the top in Science. In Commerce, 13 out of 33 districts produced striking results with a cent per cent success rate.
AHSEC said "HS Final Class 12th result" of all three streams i.e. Arts, Science and Commerce have been released today i.e. Saturday July 31, 2021 at 09:00 am.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.
2. Click on AHSEC HS Final Year Exam Results 2021.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.
2. Click on AHSEC HS Final Year Exam Results 2021.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
Other websites where you can check your HS Final Examination (Arts,Science,Commerce) Results, 2021 are hsinfo.in, "iResults.net", "assamresult.co.in" , "schools9.com" and "ahsec.nic.in".
If you are a BSNL user SMS AHSEC12 give space type roll number to 57766. If you are Idea/Jio/Vodafone users SMS AS12 give space type roll number and send to 58888111. If you are AirTel users type AS12 give space type roll number and send to 520701.
Android users should download "AHSEC Result 2021 App" from Google Play Store. Install it in your phones to check "Assam 12th result 2021".
This year AHSEC will also host "HS Final result 2021" on Android apps "Upolobdha" which can also be downloaded from Google Play Store.
Assam 12th exams were scheculed to be held in Feb/March but was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the evaluation was done based on internal assessment.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS Final Class 12th result in 2020 was declared on June 25.
The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream was 88.18% whereas that of Arts was 78.28% in 2020.
On the other hand, a total of 88.06% students cleared the AHSCE 2020 Science stream exam successfully in 2020. The pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55%.
As many as 1,320 students from the Science stream secured 2nd division, 500 students from Vocational secured 2nd division in 2020 Assam 12th board exams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.