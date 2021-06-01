After CBSE, CISCE too cancels ISC 12th (2021) exams

ISC 12th Board Exam 2021: Hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th exams were cancelled, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) too said ISC 12th exam will not be held for the year 2021.
In a notification dated June 1, 2021, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said the decision to cancel ISC 12th board exam has been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In view of the present situation of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ISC Class XII Year 2021 Examination", the council said in the notification.
“The safety, health and wellbeing of our students, teaching faculties and all stakeholders are our top most priority and of paramount interest", it added.
"The result will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, about this mechanism", the council said.
"After the declaration of the ISC Class XIIth results, if any candidate is not satisfied with the marks, the CICSE will give an option to such candidates to appear for the exam at a later date, when the situation is conductive of holding the exams", the council said.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had on April 16 announced to suspend ISC 12th exam that had begun on April 8 and was supposed to continue till June 18, 2021.
While announcing its decision to postpone the 12th exams, the CISCE had said the new date will be announced in the due course.
The council however today said the Class XII 2021 exams are cancelled and the result will be prepared as per the criteria explained above.
