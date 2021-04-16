ICSE 10th, ISC 12th 2021 Exams postponed

ICSE, ISC 2021 Exams: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations because of the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases.
While announcing that the ICSE and ISC 2021 exams are deferred till further notice, the CISCE said the new date will be announced in June.
"The COVID situation will be monitored closely and a final decision on these exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021", the council said.
The Council further said that the ISC 12th exams will be counducted when the situation improves and a new date is announced in June first week.
ISC Class 12th exams had began on April 8 and was supposed to continue till June 18. The announcement to cancel them was made midway.
About the ICSE Class 10, the council said students will have the option to take or opt out of the board exams. Class 10 students who do not appear in the offline exams will be evaluated based on an alternative assessment method.
“In view of the ICSE (Class 10) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop an unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates,” an official statement said.
ICSE Class 10 exam on the other hand was scheduled to stat on May 4 and end on June 7, 2021.
Both the exams however now stand cancelled, as per the latest update.
