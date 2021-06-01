"FYJC CET": Syllabus, Pattern, Date and Modality

Mumbai: In a major decision to maintain transparency and ensure equal opportunity, the government of Maharashtra has decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) i.e. Class 11 admission for the academic year 2021-22.
“FYJC CET” will be held for the first time in 2021. The decision to hold FYJC CET is taken as the Class 10 exam has been cancelled and all students promoted due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Making the decision public, Minister of School Education, Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, had said that the FYJC admission process for the year 2021-22 will be based on optional Common Entrance Test (CET).
“The CET for FYJC admission will be optional”, the minister said.
“But the students clearing the CET will be given priority and preference in Class 11 FYJC admission”, the minister said.
The Minister had earlier assured that every student of the state will be given admission in 11th and junior college. As per the latest update now, students clearing CET will be preferred in FYJC admission 2021 process.
FYJC CET will be held in offline mode i.e. it will be held in pen and paper mode.
FYJC CET paper will have multiple choice questions. Candidates appearing for the CET will be given OMR sheet where they will be required to register correct option of the question.
The CET will be conducted by the Maharashtra Education Board in coordination with Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and other regional board.
“The question paper will be of 100 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking system”, the board sources said.
The syllabus of the CET will be based on Class 10 subjects.
The exam pattern will be based on objective type questions.
“There will be no descriptive type questions”, board sources said, adding, "Students will also be not marked on wrong answers."
Students should note that the government has not made it mandatory for them to appear in the entrance exam. However, it has clearly said that students clearing the CET will be given preference in 11th admission.
The government further said CET result will be declared based on which a “Merit List” will be prepared. The merit list will contain the rank and score of the students appearing for the CET.
“Students should note that the CET rank and score as mentioned in the merit list will decide the seat allotment in various junior colleges of the sate”, the board sources said.
Maharashtra government has already announced that the Class 10 SSC result 2021 will be declared by June end. The notification giving more details about the FYJC CET, date and schedule of the entrance exam and other modalities is expected in the next few days.
The education minister had earlier held a series of meetings with ministry officials and college principals to formulate the FYJC admission process as the result of the SSC students will be prepared based on the internal assessment.
Students living in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal areas should note that the FYJC admission in these cities will be held in Online Mode as was done in previous years.
