Why not cancel NEET 2021 like 12th board exams, PM Modi asked

Chennai: MDMK leader Vaiko on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Modi to cancel National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) like Class 12th board exams as it could also expose students to Coronavirus pandemic.
Vaiko opposed holding NEET even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled it on August 1, 2021. Aspiring doctors and medical professionals are waiting for the "NEET 2021 notification" and registration to start.
Vaiko questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing the cancellation of NEET and asked whether the students appearing for the same would not contract the virus or not suffer from depression.
MDMK leader Vaiko said in a statement on Wednesday that the Central government's decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams is part of a larger "conspiracy" to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).
The senior leader called upon the Tamil Nadu government to conduct public examinations once the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control and to continue with the state education policy of admitting students based on the marks obtained in the board examinations.
The MDMK leader, whose party is a coalition partner of the ruling DMK front in Tamil Nadu, said that according to the Central government's New Education Policy, the performance of the students and their marks in the board examinations are not taken into consideration.
"The results of entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Examination (NTA) would be considered for admission to degree courses as well as professional courses", Vaiko said.
"This is a clear indicator that the Central government is planning to do away with the board exams for higher secondary classes," he said.
The senior leader said that this is in contrast to the Tamil Nadu government's thinking of admitting students to degree courses based on the marks obtained in the higher secondary board exams.
He also called upon the state government to conduct board exams once the pandemic is over.
"The state has a well established infrastructure to conduct examinations. And, hence once the pandemic is over, we will be able to hold the exams," Vaiko said.
