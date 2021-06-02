WB 12th Uccha Madhyamik 2021: To hold or cancel decision in 72 hours

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2021: The West Bengal government has formed an expert committee to decide if the Madhyamik Class 10 and Uccha Madyamik Class 12th exams can be conducted amidst Coronavirus pandemic.
The West Bengal of Council of Higher Secondary Education was supposed to announce today i.e. Wednesday June 2, 2021 the date and schedule of Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik Higher Secondary exam.
The announcement had been delayed in the wake of CBSE and CISCE deciding to cancel the Class 12th and ISC Class XII board exams.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in the state as per the date and schedule announced today.
However, the government announced the formation of the expert committee to ascertain if holding the exam under the prevailing situation is possible.
Citing government sources, local media reports said that top board officials including President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) Mohua Das and Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Ananya Chakraborty will be a part of the expert committee.
Apart from that there will be doctors who are working with Covid patients, child psychologists and members of different NGOs who work mainly with the children and teen-agers.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within 72 hours.
"The expert committee has been asked to submit their report within 72 hours. The state government will evaluate the whole thing in the light of the report submitted by the expert committee and then the final decision will be taken. However, it will not take long because the board is keen to ease out the tension of the students," a senior board official said.
The board officials are of the opinion that after the cancellation of the class XII exams of the CBSE and ISC, the formation of an expert committee is very significant because the health of the students is the most important thing for the boards as well as the state government.
"We will not compromise on the health of nearly 21 lakh Madhyamik and Higher Secondary students and for that we are ready to take any kind of hard decision," the member said.
