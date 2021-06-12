Hajj 2021: No foreign pilgrims for 2nd year in row

Makkah: Saudi Arabia Saturday finally announced its Hajj 2021 policy that bars foreign pilgrims from performing the annual ritual for second year in a row.
The decision to limit the annual ritual for only local residents has been taken in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged a number of countries.
Because of the Pandemic, the Saud authorities had in 2020 allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to perform Hajj.
Announcing the Hajj policy for 2021, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said only 60,000 pilgrims from the kingdom will be allowed to perform Hajj this year i.e. 1442H or the year 2021.
Hajj this year is likely to begin on July 17. The final date will be decided after sighting of the new moon.
“Hajj pilgrims should be fully vaccinated, or those who took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before, or those who are vaccinated after recovering from coronavirus infection”, Saudi Arabia said.
“The decision is “based on the Kingdom’s constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah,” the ministry said.
“The Kingdom puts human health and safety first”, it said.
Pakistani media had claimed that a total of 60,000 pilgrims in the age group of 18 to 60 will be allowed. Of them 45,000 will be foreigners and the remaining 15,000 will be selected from within the Kingdom.
The report was refuted by the Saudi embassy in Pakistan.
Every year more than 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world perform Hajj – the annual pilgrimage to Makkah to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (may peace be upon all of them).
The pandemic has however disturbed thousands of thousands Muslims from around the world to put on hold their plan to visit Makkah for the annual pilgrimage.
