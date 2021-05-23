60K pilgrims to perform Hajj this year: Pakistani Media

Islamabad: Amid wild speculations over the fate of foreign Hajj pilgrims this year, some Pakistani media outlets are reporting that Saudi Arabia has decided to allow some 60,000 pilgrims from the Kingdom and abroad to perform the annual ritual in 2021.
Saudi Arabia Hajj Ministry had earlier said that the Kingdom is considering to allow foreign pilgrims for Hajj 2021.
The ministry had however said the final decision on this regard will be take soon.
Even as the Muslims across the world waited for the official confirmation, it was reported by the Pakistani media that the Kingdom will announce and the Hajj policy for the year 2021 on May 28, 2021.
On Sunday, some media outlets citing Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Special Representative to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Religious Harmony, said Saudi Arabia has decided to allow 60,000 pilgrims from the Kingdom and abroad for Hajj 2021.
Quoting Ashrafi, Pakistani media reports also claimed that talks are on with Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry on the number of pilgrims from Pakistan who will be allowed to perform Haj this year.
Notwithstanding the reports by the Pakistani media , pilgrims should note that Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry is yet to officially announce its decision on Hajj 2021 vis-à-vis the status of foreign pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia has opened its border for foreign travellers on Monday May 17. However, India, Pakistan and other 18 countries are still on the list of barred countries.
Against this backdrop, it will be surprising if pilgrims from India and Pakistan and other 18 banned countries are allowed if at all the Kingdom permits foreign pilgrims for Hajj 2021.
Earlier, Haj Committee of India had said it has not yet received any official confirmation from Saudi Arabia regarding the status of Indian pilgrims who have applied for Hajj 2021.
Last year, only 1,000 pilgrims residing in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj due to Covid-19.
