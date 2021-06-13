Rabat landlords refuse to rent out home to Israeli Envoy in Morocco

[Moroccans protest in Rabat against Israel for its action in Gaza (File photo tweeted by Inasse Yaacobi/@inasseyaacobi)]
Rabat: Six months into his appointment as Ambassador of Israel in Morocco, David Govrin is unable to find a suitable accommodation in the North African country as local landlords refused to rent out space for him.
“The agency hired to find accommodation for Govrin found an appropriate residence in a residential compound in an upscale area in Rabat, and Govrin agreed and thought that the flat had the required security measures,” Al Jazeera reported citing local website “Assahifa”.
“However, the problem was that the owners categorically refused to rent their properties to the Israeli diplomat as soon as they knew who he was.”
The newspaper quoted a Morocco source as saying the same thing had happened “in other residential compounds in the area”.
David Govrin was appointed as Israeli envoy in Morocco after the latter normalised ties with the Jewish state. Morocco announced normalisation of ties with Israel after UAE, Bahrain did so, and later Sudan also followed the suit.
In exchange, the administration of former US President Donald Trump agreed to recognise Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region.
Morocco’s decision to normalise ties with Israel however was received with a strong protest by local citizens.
Last week Moroccan activists had launched a campaign calling for the expulsion of David Govrin, the head of Israel's Liaison Office in Rabat.
Activists took to Facebook and Twitter using the Arabic hash tag 'expel the representative of the occupation power'.
Many also replaced their profile pictures with that of the Palestinian flag and the Dome of the Rock in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
