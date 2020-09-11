logo
After UAE, Bahrain embraces Israel

Friday September 11, 2020 11:37 PM, ummid.com News Network

Washington/Manama: About a month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced full diplomatic ties with Israel, Bahrain Friday made a similar announcement, becoming 4th Arab nation to have relationship with the Jewish state.

That Bahrain will now normalise diplomatic relation with Israel was announced by Donald Trump, American President.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter handler.

Trump also shared a joint statement of the "United States of America, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel".

"President Trump, King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of Kingdom of Bahrain and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke today and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain", the joint statement said.

"This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East", it added.

"Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and proesperity in the region", the statement said.

Interestingly, the announcement of nirmalisation of ties between UAE and Israel too was similarly announced by Donald Trump.

