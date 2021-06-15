Delhi Nursery Admission (EWS/DG) 2021 1st Draw Result Today

Delhi EWS DG Admission 2021-22: The first computerized draw of lots for Children under EWS/DG category applicants in about 1,700 schools in Delhi will be held today i.e. Tuesday June 15, 2021 and the result will be displayed on the official website http://edudel.nic.in.
"The date of first computerized draw of lots for EWS/DG category applicants for the 2021-22 admission is 15.06.2021 (Tuesday)", Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 schedule (Revised) published on the website says.
“The draw of lot will be held at 03:00 pm today”, the notification said.
1. Click here to go got official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "EWS / DG Draw Result 2021-22" on left side of home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully and "Click to Continue".
4. The Draw Result will appear in PDF form.
5. Check your ward's name in the list.
1. Click here to go got official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "EWS / DG Draw Result 2021-22" on left side of home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully and "Click to Continue".
4. The Draw Result will appear in PDF form.
5. Check your ward's name in the list.
Parents should also note that if the name of their ward does not come in the Delhi EWS DG Admission 2021 1st Draw Result they should not worry. They can wait for Delhi EWS DG Admission 2021 2nd Draw Result the date of which will be announced later.
Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi had started from April 07, 2021 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2021-22 under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category through its website edudel.nic.in.
The last date of application for Nursery School Admission 2021-22 under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category was earlier fixed as April 26.
However, Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi had extended it till May 15, 2021 because of Covid-19 second wave.
Accordingly the first draw of lot and release of lottery result was scheduled to be held on April 30, 2021. But, it was postponed and rescheduled for today because of the second wave of Covid 19.
Date of start of regular/open admission: February 18, 2021.
Last date of regular/open admission: March 04, 2021.
Release of First List Open Seat: March 24, 2021.
Start of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: April 07, 2021.
Last date of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: May 15, 2021.
First Draw of Lot for EWS/DG and CWSN students: Tuesday June 15, 2021
Date of start of regular/open admission: February 18, 2021.
Last date of regular/open admission: March 04, 2021.
Release of First List Open Seat: March 24, 2021.
Start of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: April 07, 2021.
Last date of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: May 15, 2021.
First Draw of Lot for EWS/DG and CWSN students: Tuesday June 15, 2021
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.