Delhi Nursery EWS, DG Admission 2021-22 starts today

Delhi EWS/DG Admission Notification 2021-22: Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from today i.e. Wednesday April 07, 2021 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2021-22 under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category through its website edudel.nic.in.
Parents should note that the Admission Form under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category should be strictly submitted online. Parents should also note that the last date of submission of online form is April 26, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on "EWS / DG Admissions and EWS / Freeship Admissions".
3. Click on "Registration for New User (Nursery/Pre-School to Class-1)".
4. Fill the form and submit.
It must be noted that single application shall be filled by an individual applicant for
online admission process.
"Multiple applications filled by any individual applicant shall
lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of
lots for admission", Delhi Education department said in the admission notification.
Directorate of Education is facilitating
admissions of Economically Weaker Sections/ Disadvantages Group Category and Children with Disabilities Category in Private Unaided Recognized Schools under Delhi School Education Act & Rules, 1973 and Private Schools recognized under RTE Act, 2009, at the entry level classes (Pre-school/ Nursery, Pre-Primary/ KG and Class-I) for academic session 2021-22 through COMPUTERIZED ONLINE ADMISSION SYSTEM.
"Admission of EWS (annual income less than one lakh rupees)/DG category
(SC/ST/OBC Non- Creamy layer/ Orphan and Transgender and all the children living with or affected by HIV) shall be made through Computerized Lottery System in the said schools against 22% seats reserved for them under the Provisions of Right to Education Act, 2009", the Nursery Admission Notification said.
Delhi Education Department will release the first list, lottery result, or admission list, on April 30, 2021.
"The date of first computerized draw of lots
for EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities
category applicants", Delhi Education Department said.
Date of start of regular/open admission: Februray 18, 2021.
Last date of regular/open admission: March 04, 2021.
Release of First List open seat: March 24, 2021.
Start of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: April 07, 2021.
Last date of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: April 26, 2021.
Date of release of EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category First List: April 30, 2021.
Parents can refer to the detailed notification for age limit and other admission criteria which is available on the website.
