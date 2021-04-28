Delhi EWS DG Admission 2021: Last date of application extended

Delhi EWS/DG Admission Notification 2021-22: Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has extended till May 15, 2021 last date to apply for Nursery School Admission 2021-22 under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.
The last date of application for Nursery School Admission 2021-22 under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category was earlier fixed as April 26. It has however been extended till May 15, 2021.
“Due to prevailing condition of Coronavirus Pandemic, the competent authority has decided to extend the last date of submission of online applications by the candidates under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category for the academic year 2021-22 till 15th May, 2021 (05:00pm)”, Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: edudel.nic.in.
2. Click on "EWS / DG Admissions and EWS / Freeship Admissions".
3. Click on "Registration for New User (Nursery/Pre-School to Class-1)".
4. Fill the form and submit.
It must be noted that single application shall be filled by an individual applicant for online admission process.
"Multiple applications filled by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots for admission", Delhi Education department said in the admission notification.
After the extension in the last date of application, the first selection list which was supposed to be released on April 30 will also be delayed.
“The date of First Computerized Draw of lots will be announced later on”, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi said.
Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi had started from April 07, 2021 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2021-22 under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category through its website edudel.nic.in.
Parents should note that the Admission Form under EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category should be strictly submitted online. Parents should also note that the last date of submission of online form is April 26, 2021.
Date of start of regular/open admission: February 18, 2021.
Last date of regular/open admission: March 04, 2021.
Release of First List open seat: March 24, 2021.
Start of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: April 07, 2021.
Last date of admission EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category: May 15, 2021.
Date of release of EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category First List: Will be notified later.
Parents can refer to the detailed notification for age limit and other admission criteria which is available on the website.
