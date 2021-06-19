Govt reviewing situation to decide JEE Main, NEET 2021 schedules

New Delhi: The Union Government Saturday said it is reviewing the pandemic situation across India before finalising the schedule of the pending two sessions of JEE Main 2021 and whether NEET 2021 can be held on August 1 as announced.
“The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official of the Ministry of Education.
Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is conducted for admission in engineering courses whereas National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission in medical courses.
As per its earlier notifications, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will conduct NEET on August 1, 2021. The NTA has also launched a dedicated website for NEET 2021. However registration for NEET August 2021 has not been started yet.
On the other hand, NTA had announced to conduct 04 sessions of JEE Main 2021, instead of two as conducted in the last year. Two additional sessions of JEE Main were announced because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The NTA had conducted first two sessions – first in February and the other in March. The remaining two sessions in April and May were postponed as the Covid situation in the country worsened. The worsening Covid situation also forced the union government to cancel Class 12th board exams.
Following the cancellation of 12th board exams, demands are being raised to also cancel or postponed JEE Main and NEET exams.
The centre however has not taken any decision yet and as per the latest update it said it was reviewing the pandemic situation before taking any decision on the two exams or announcing a new schedule.
Meanwhile, the fate of JEE Advanced 2021 also hangs in balance as the entrance test conducted for admission in IITs and NITs depends on the result of JEE Main. JEE Advanced was originally scheduled on July 3, 2021. But it has also been put on hold till further notice.
