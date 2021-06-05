NTA launches new website for NEET [UG] 2021

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) [NEET UG 2021].
Earlier, all NEET related information, including Notification, Registration, Information Brochure, Syllabus, Schedule, Result and all related information were published through “ntaneet.nic.in”.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has however launched a new website “neet.nta.nic.in” for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) [NEET UG 2021].
Henceforth all information related to NEET UG will be published on the new website neet.nta.nic.in. The launch of new official website also indicates that the NEET application process will start very soon.
The NTA had earlier said NEET UG will be held on August 1, 2021. It has however yet to issue the notification and start registration.
NEET this year will be held in 11 languages and in pen and paper based offline mode.
NEET registration will start once notification for the important medical entrance exam is published on the website.
However, after the cancellation of CBSE 12th board exam by the central government in the wake of the second wave of Coronavirus, demand to postpone or cancel NEET is also becoming louder.
As per the latest update on the matter, the Ministry of Education and NTA officials are consulting with experts and are reviewing the situation before taking any decision.
Earlier JEE Main April 2021 session was postponed and a new date for the same is yet to be announced. Similarly JEE Advanced 2021 has also been delayed because of the pandemic.
While NEET UG is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses, JEE Main and JEE Advanced are held every year for admission in various engineering courses.
