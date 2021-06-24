WBJEE 2021 on July 17, Admit Card download from July 12

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 17, 2021 in offline mode, the board officials confirmed on Wednesday.
WBJEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on July 11. The entrance exam was however postponed because of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The exam will now be held on July 17 amid strict social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs, officials said.
"This will be the first offline exam to be held this year in the state and poses a challenge, which we are confident about facing, taking full care of the health issues of candidates, and those involved in the exam process," WBJEE Board chairman Malayendu Saha is quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examinations for entry into undergraduate engineering courses across 274 centres, the board said.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board had started from February 23 through its website wbjeeb.nic.in Online Registration for WBJEE 2021. The last date of application was initially March 23. It was later extended till March 30, 2021.
WBJEE consists of two papers - Paper-I (Mathematics) and Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry). Exams for both the papers are held on the same day but in two dessions - morning 11:00 to 01:00 pm and afternoon 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm.
Candidates who have registered for WBJEE will be able to download their admit card (hall ticket) from July 12, 2021 onwards.
WBJEE 2021 result date will be announced later, the board said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.