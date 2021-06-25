6-member committee to decide FYJC CET date

FYJC CET 2021: The Maharashtra Government Thursday formed a 6-member committee headed by Commissioner (Education) Vishal Solanki (IAS) to smoothly hold and conduct FYJC CET for admission in Class 11 or Junior College, and decide its schedule and other details.
“The Government of Maharashtra has decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) i.e. Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2021-22”, Minister of Education Varsha Gaikwad said.
“A six member committee headed by Commissioner (Education) has been formed to look after the state-wide Common Entrance Test”, she said.
Other members of the committee are Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Directors of Bal Bharti and Secondary and Higher Secondary Board, and Commissioner Directorate of Examination.
The decision to hold FYJC CET is taken as the Class 10 exam has been cancelled and all students have been promoted to the next class due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The minister said that “FYJC CET” will be conducted in Offline Mode (pen and paper mode) in the last week of July or by the first week of August. Final date will be decided by the committee.
Regarding the FYJC CET syllabus, the minister said the question paper will be of 100 marks and objective type questions will be asked from Class 10 syllabus.
“25 questions each will be asked from Class 10 subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science”, the minister said.
Regarding the fees, the minister said the Common Entrance Test (CET) will be open for all students whether they have registered with the state board or with CBSE, CISCE or other boards.
“Students registered with the Maharashtra board who have paid the Class 10 exam 2021 fee won’t need to pay the FYJC CET fee. But, students who have registered for Class 10th CBSE or ICSE under CISCE will have to pay the CET fees”, the minister said.
The minister also said that Maharashtra Class 10th result (2021) will be declared by July 15.
“FYJC CET Registration process will start once the class 10 result is declared”, the minister said.
The minister said the entire registration process will be online through the official website and portal the details of which will be shared later.
The education minister had earlier held a series of meetings with ministry officials and college principals to formulate the FYJC admission process as the result of the SSC students will be prepared based on the internal assessment.
Students living in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal areas should note that the FYJC admission in these cities will be held in Online Mode as was done in previous years.
