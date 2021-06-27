Maharashtra keeps open CET option for BSc, other UG admissions

Pune: Maharashtra government is keeping its option open to hold a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to non-professional courses that include B.Sc., B.Com, B.A. and other undergraduate courses.
The decision in this regard however will be taken only after Class 12th result (2021) is declared.
Minister of Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had earlier said that the Maharashtra government was considering a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and other undergraduate non-professional courses.
The minister said this after the state government, like CBSE, CISCE and other state boards, decided to cancel the 12th board exams due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
Keeping the option of holding CET for admission to non-professional courses, Samant while talking to reporters Sunday said the decision in this regard will be taken after the 12th result is declared.
Samant said there were options of either conducting CET for admissions to non-technical courses or conduct the admission process based on Class 12 marks.
"Class 12 board exams have been cancelled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," Samant is quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Earlier, the Maharashtra government had decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC).
The decision to conduct FYJC CET was taken after it was announced that Class 10 SSC exam 2021 has been cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic.
The state already runs Common Entrance Test for admission in Engineering, Medical and other professional courses. The entrance test for professional courses is conducted by Maharashtra CET Cell and registration for MHT CET 2021 is already underway.
