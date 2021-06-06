Maharashtra mulls CET for BSc, BCom and other UG admission

Pune: In another first, the Maharashtra government is considering a Common Entrance Test (CET for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and other undergraduate non-professional courses.
Admission to BSc, B.Com, B.A and other UG non-professional courses is done in Maharashtra on the basis of the marks scored by a student in 12th HSC board exams.
The state government is considering this option as the Class 12th CBSE and board exams have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
“We are still contemplating various options on whether we can conduct a single state-level CET or whether it will be done at the division level or separate CETs by every university and autonomous colleges,” Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.
While talking with media persons in Pune on Saturday, Samant also said a committee has been formed to decide on conducting the general CET for conducting admissions to BA, BCom, BSc and other UG courses.
“The vice-chancellors of different universities, officials of state CET cell and the Higher Education Department are part of this committee”, he said.
"The committee will seek views of parents, students, professors and all stakeholders before arriving at a decision", Samant said.
The decision to conduct it in online or offline mode will also be decided by the committee based on the feedback from the stakeholders.
Samant also said no fees will be charged from the students for the CET since they have already paid exam fees for Class 12.
The minister did not elaborate much on the syllabus and pattern of the proposed CET. But, most probably, it will be based on the syllabus and curriculum of Class 12.
Earlier, the Maharashtra government had decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC).
The decision to conduct FYJC CET was taken after it was announced that Class 10 SSC exam 2021 has been cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic.
The state already runs Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for admission in engineering, medical and other professional courses.
