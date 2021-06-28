OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: Last date extended

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to submit Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info).
The last date to apply for Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2021 was originally fixed as June 28. It is however has been extended till July 03, 2021. Hence the students who have so far not been able to submit their application so far should do now.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
The students willing to appear for Bihar Class 11 or Intermediate admission are required to pay Rs.300/- application fee through online mode using Debit or Credit card.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2021 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps. The date of releasing Merit List will be announced later.
The board started receiving Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2021 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from June 19, 2021.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. Since the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric 2021 result on April 05.
The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.
"Since results of CBSE and ICSE students have not been released yet. These students will be given separate date and time for registration on the OFSS website for inter class 11 admission", the board said.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had earlier published the list and information of colleges and institutes that will be participating in the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) through official website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 or Intermediate Admission 2021-23.
Students who wish to participate in this year’s Class 11 admission can visit the website and check the names, address, available seats and related details of the college. They can then select and short-list the college/colleges of their choice so as to use them once the common application form is up.
