Fully Funded Scholarship for Maharashtra Students, Apply Before July 31

Malegaon: Maulana Mukhtar Ahmad Nadvi Technical Campus (MMANTC) has announced a total of 16 fully funded scholarships for students studying in different streams of engineering degree and diploma courses.
Registration for the scholarship named "Maulana Mukhtar Scholarship 2021" started in the memory of the MMANTC founder is already started. The last date of application in July 31, 2021. Only students residing in Maharashtra can apply for the scholarship 2021.
"MMANTC announced Maulana Mukhtar Scholarship 2021 for Engineering and Polytechnic students residing in the state of Maharashtra state. The scholarship will cover full admission fees for a four-year Bachelor of Engineering course and a three-year Diploma in Engineering", the college said in a statement.
"This scholarship is given to one male and one female student in each branch of both courses", it said.
"A total of 16 students will be awarded “Maulana Mukhtar Scholarship 2021” amounting to Rs 35 lakh for the academic year 2021-22", the college said.
Slection of the students will be done based on a test followed by interview.
"Deserving students will be shortlisted by “Maulana Mukhtar Scholarship 2021 Exam" followed by Personal Interview. The entrance exam will be based on MHT-CET syllabus and MHT-CET exam pattern", MMANTC said.
"The entrance exam will be conducted offline / online mode as per the COVID19 situation and government guidelines", the college said.
Registration Starts: June 10, 2021
Last Date of Registration: July 31, 2021
Entrance Exam: First Week of Aug 2021
Personal Interview: Second Week of Aug 2021
Registration form is available at the MMANTC office and can be download from or register online by the institute website www.mmantc.edu.in and http://mmantc.edu.in/maulana-mukhtar-scholarship-2021.
Maulana Mukhtar Ahmad Nadvi Technical Campus (MMANTC) is a premier AICTE and DTE approved institution located near the bank of Girna River, Malegaon (20.55 N, 74.50 E) district of Nashik, since 2012.
The campus consists of Abdul Latif Ali Al Shaya Faculty of Engineering & Technology and Luluwa Yusuf Boodai Polytechnics established by Jamia Mohammadia Education Society (JMES), Mumbai.
Abdul Latif Ali Al Shaya Faculty of Engineering and Technology offers degree courses affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Luluwa Yusuf Boodai Polytechnic offers diploma courses affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) in Civil, Mechanical, and Computer Engineering.
MMANTC collaborated with Siemens India to form Siemens Centre of Excellence, which constitutes advanced Industrial, Automation, IoT, and Mechatronics Laboratories with a unique experimental setup in Maharashtra state.
MMANTC campus consists of world-class infrastructure including state of art laboratories, seminar halls, auditorium, separate girls’ and boys’ hostel & dining and playground etc.
The Institute has a large area of green cluster spanning of 70+ acres. It consists of a central library, lecture halls, auditorium, workshops, Separate hostel and dining facilities for girls and boys, guest house, health care center, state of art laboratories, grid-connected rooftop solar power, etc.
The Institute has eminent doctoral faculty having a rich experience of the industry, research, and academia in each department from prestigious institutes like IIT, NIT, AMU, JMI, ICT, KSU, etc. MMANTC having Computer Training Center, Reading Hall, Health Care, Green Gym, Transport Facility, Lodging & Dining, Safety & Security, Cafeteria, Playground - Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball, Cricket, Football, etc. MMANTC established research laboratories collaborate with IIT, NIT, ICT, JMI, AMU, KSU, and various world-ranked institutions.
Governmental and institutional scholarships available for SC, ST, NT, VJ, SBC, OBC, EBC, and other minorities. The Institute has an excellent placement track record and 85% of placement recorded during the lockdown. Most of the students have been placed in various MNC’s like Maple, Tata Motors, Bajaj, Flash, Byjus, Abbott, Airtel, Piramal etc. Institute counseling center guides students for competitive examinations such as GATE, GRE, TOEFL, ILTES, UPSC, MPSC, IES, and mentors them for a bright future.
"The institute has conducted various local and international seminars, conferences, webinars, and educational tours. The Institute also conducts different types of indoor and outdoor, social and cultural activities", MMANTC said in the statement released Wednesday.
