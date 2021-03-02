Karnataka SSLC 2021 (Final) Time Table released

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2021: Karnataka SSLC - Secondary School Leaving Certificate, will start from June 21, 2021 according to the final Time Table (Datesheet) released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, Bengaluru.
Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam will start on June 21 and will continue till July 05, 2021, as per the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 time table released on official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.
As per the time table and date sheet released by the Karnataka Education Department, SSLC Class X 2021 exam will begin with First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit) as the first paper.
The all important Mathematics paper will be held on June 24, Science paper on June 28, and English and Kannada on July 02, 2021.
The 2021 Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam will end with Social Science paper on July 05.
Students who have registered for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam 2021 should note that the time table released now is final. Karnataka Education Department had earlier said the SSLC exam will begin on June 14 and end on June 25. The exam however has been pushed ahead by a week.
In 2020, Karnataka SSLC exam was held between March 20 and April 03, 2020. This year however the exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Karnataka Education board was established in 1966. It's headquartered at Bangalore, India. The board carries out the several activities that include changes in the programmes of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognition to schools and providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
