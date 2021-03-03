Thane man dies after 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

Thane: A 45-year-old man died hours after he was administered the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, officials said.
Sukhdeo Kirdit, employed as the driver of a local doctor, took the shot around 11 am.
Sukhdeo complained of giddiness after some time while he was seated in the waiting hall at the civic-run inoculation centre, news agency PTI reported quoting the officials.
"Sukhdeo was rushed to IGM Hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.
Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr KR Kharat said the cause of Sukhdeo's death would be known after the postmortem report comes in.
He also said that the deceased's medical history, records and other details are being checked.
His family said he was a healthy person who had left home in the morning to take the second dose of the vaccine.
Maharashtra has witnessed an alarming surge in new Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks despite massive vaccination drive.
According to the officials, India crossed a significant milestone in immunisation against Covid-19 with than 10 million people having been vaccinated as of Feb 19, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.