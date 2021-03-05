MPSC State Service Admit Card for March 2021 Prelims released

MPSC State Service (Prelim): The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released on its official website mpsc.gov.in Admit Card of the students who have registered for the State Service Preliminary Exam to be held in the month of March 2021.
According to the exam schedule released earlier, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the Preliminary exam on Sunday March 14, 2021.
Candidates can also check the schedule and detailed instructions to be followed during the exam from the website.
Reading instructions is important because the exam will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a Constitutional Body established Under Article 315 of Constitution of India which provides a smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) by providing suitable candidates for various Government posts and advise them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules (RR), advise on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions.
MPSC is conducting State Service Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies.
Candidates should note that MPSC will release the Answer Key of the exam soon after.
Candidates should also note that the notification for MPSC State Service Prelims 2020 was published on December 23, 2019. The exam was delayed and rescheduled on March 14, 2021 because of Coronavirus.
