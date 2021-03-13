Bihar 12th Answer Key 2021 Published - Direct Link

Bihar BSEB Class 12th Inter Answer Key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna published on its official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online the Answer Keys (Provisional) of Class 12 (Class XII Intermediate) 2021 exam held in February.
Students can download the answer key of the intermediate exam and check for error. In case they find any error, they can report to the education board on or before March 16.
Students should note that time given to raise objection is March 16. It means that the Bihar education board will release the Final Answer Key after March 16 and then the 12th result.
Students should also note that answer key has separate PDF for different subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths etc.
The 12th higher secondary board exams in Bihar this year started on Feb 3 and ended on Feb 13, 2021. More than 13.5 lakh students had appeared for the annual exam despite the pandemic.
The Bihar board had said it will declare the 12th result faster than the last year. Last year, the 12th result was declared on March 24, 2020.
