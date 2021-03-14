2021 Assam Election: BJP fields 04 more Muslims

BJP List for Assam Election 2021: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday confirmed the names of 04 more Muslims who will contest the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on its party symbol Lotus.
The ruling BJP had earlier confirmed the names of 03 Muslims in its first list released for the 2021 state elections in Assam.
The BJP Sunday released the list confirming the names of candidates in 10 seats of Assam. Of them, the BJP has finalised the names of Ashadul Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Osman Goni and Sahidul Islam.
The BJP has fielded Ashadul Islam from Salmara South assembly seat, Abu Bakkar Siddique from Bilasipara West, Osman Gani from Jaleswar and Shahidul Islam from Jania assembly constituency.
The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to the polls in three phases on March 27 (47 seats), April 1 (39 seats) and April 6 (40 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.
The BJP had earlier confirmed the names of Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar, Komrujaman Jinnah and Nazir Hussain.
Muslim population in Assam is more than 35 per cent of the total. As many 07 districts in Assam are overwhelmed by Muslim residents.
The Congress which ruled the state till 2016, has formed alliance with AIUDF of Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi – Member of Parliament, business tycoon famous for Ajmal brand of perfumes and a graduate from Darul Uloom Deoband.
