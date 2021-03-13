BSEB website stops working after release of 12th Answer Key 2021

Bihar BSEB Class 12th Inter Answer Key 2021: The official websites of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.online, have stopped working as thousands of students are trying to download the Answer Keys of 12th Intermediate held in Feb 2021.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official twitter handle
@officialbseb announced the release of the 12th Answer Key about three hours ago today i.e. Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna said students can download from its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online the Answer Keys (Provisional) of Class 12 (Class XII Intermediate) 2021 exam.
However, none of the two websites is working.
"None of the two websites is responding. They are showing "Server not found" message when I tried to open the websites", Snehal, a class 12th student, told ummid.com.
Bihar education board has prominently higlighted the names of the websites and has also given the link to the website on its Twitter page. However, even clicking on the link mentioned on BSEB Twitter page is not taking students to a wroking website.
Students can download the answer key of the intermediate exam and check for error. In case they find any error, they can report to the education board on or before March 16.
Interestingly, the Bihar board has asked students to raise objection if any till March 16 through the website "objection.biharboardonline.com". The objection page is working but it does not mention any information about the answer key.
Another website of Bihar board "biharboardonline.com" is live and working. But all this website shows are results and time table of 2018 and 2019 exams.
