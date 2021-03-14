02 Muslims in BJP list of 112 for 2021 Kerala elections

BJP List for 2021 Kerala Polls: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the names of two Muslim candidates who will contest the 2021 assembly elections in Kerala on the Lotus symbol.
Kerala assembly has a total of 140 members.
The BJP released its first list of 112 candidates Sunday that included among others the names of Dr Abdul Salaam and Sattar Haji (Sathaar Haji).
While Dr Abdul Salaam has been fielded from the Tirur Assembly Constituency, Haji Sattar will contest the state election from the Tirurangandi seat.
Elections in Kerala will be held in single phase polling of which will be held on April 06. Counting of votes will be done on May 02, 2021.
The BJP list of candidates for Kerala elections released today also included the name of Dr E Sreedharan. Popular as “Metroman”, Dr Sreedharan will contest the election from Palakkad assembly seat.
88-year-old Dr Sreedharan, a member of RSS since long, joined the BJP only couple of months ago. It was earlier speculated that he will be projected as the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Kerala.
The BJP has also fielded former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekhran who will contest from Nemom constituency, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member K.J. Alphons from Kanjirappally, another Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda.
BJP National General Secretary, Arun Singh said that the party is contesting on 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners.
The Kerala assembly currently ruled by the CPI(M) led alliance has just 01 BJP member.
Like before the main contest in Kerala is between Left led alliance vs Congress led alliance. However, the BJP is trying everything in its hand to make inroad in this southern state of India.
