Thousands throng Lucknow Imambara demanding Waseeem Rizvi's arrest

Lucknow: Thousands of Muslims Sunday staged a protest at the Bada Imambara here in Lucknow against former Shia Waqf Board Chief Waseem Rizvi who has filed a petition for "removal" of 26 verses from Holy Quran.
Sunni and Shia clerics led the protest against Rizvi and demanded his immediate arrest. Rizvi has also been excommunicated.
Unprecedented security arrangements had been made in the old city on Sunday in view of the protests.
Barricades were set up from the Chhota Imambara to the Teele Wali Masjid and a strong police presence was evident at the spot.
Police personnel had also been deployed on the roofs of adjoining houses and buildings.
Earlier on Saturday, Raza Academy Mumbai had decided to approach Supreme Court with a PIL requesting the top court to quash Rizvi's petition.
Rizvi, recently approached the Supreme Court seeking "elimination" of 26 verses of Holy Quran.
In his petition, Waseem Rizvi said these verses were added in Holy Quran later in the period of the first three Caliphs - a claim which has no basis and is against the unanimous stand by Muslims who firmly believe that not a single word or letter from the original text of the Holy Book has been altered, changed, touched or tampered with since its revelation over 1400 years ago.
Though Muslims from across India are upset over Waseem Rizvi's outrageous move, it is the top Shia clerics who in a strong show of sectarian unity are leading the protest and demanding the dismissal of Waseeem Rizvi's petition and his arrest.
