14 Muslims in Congress 2nd list of 34 for West Bengal 2021 Polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the 2021 West Bengal polls with 34 names, including 14 Muslims.
The Congress, which is contesting on 92 seats of the state's 294 in alliance with the Left Front and the ISF, has so far announced 47 candidates.
The Congress list contains candidates for seats that will go to polls from the third to the final phase and includes Mainul Haque from Farakka, Rabin Ray from Tufanganj, Kamlesh Chatterjee from Bharatpur, and Manoj Chakraborty from Baharampur.
Besides Mainul Haque, other Muslim candidates in the Congress list are Asif Mehbub (Chanchal), Alam Mostaque (Harischandrapur), Alberuni Zulkarnain (Malatipur), Md Mottakin Alam (Manikchak), Isa Khan Choudhary (Sujapur), Humayun Reza (Suti), Abu Hena (Lalgola), Firoza Begam (Raninagar), Saiful Alam Khan (Kandi), Sekh Safiujjaman (Beldanga), Mujibar Rahman (Budge Budge), Abdul Mannan (Champdani) and Md Milton Rashid (Hansan).
The Congress had earlier released its first list of 13 candidates, none of them was Muslim.
The Congress is contesting the West Bengal election in alliance with Left parties and others including the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Abbas Siddiqui.
Abbas Siddiqui was earlier in talks with Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. In a surprise move however he decided to go with the Congress-Left alliance, ditching Owaisi. Owaisi on the other hand it appears has backed out of the polls.
The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The results will be declared on May 2.
