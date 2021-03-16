NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021 (Oct 2020) Declared - Direct Link

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released on its official website results.nios.ac.in the results of Class 10 and Class 12 October 2020 exams held in the months of January and February 2021.
NIOS 10th and 12th results were announced late in the evening Monday and the announcement was made by NIOS on its official Twitter handle @niostwit.
"Dear Learners, Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at
results.nios.ac.in", NIOS announced on its Twitter handle @niotwit.
NIOS Monday declared the result of October 2020 public exams. The exams were held in the months of Janauary and February 2021 after they got delayed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
NIOS is "Open School" to cater to the needs of a heterogeneous group of learners up to pre-degree level. It was started as a project with in-built flexibilities by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. In 1986, the National Policy on Education suggested strengthening of Open School System for extending open learning facilities in a phased manner at secondary level all over the country as an independent system with its own curriculum and examination leading to certification.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) provides opportunities to interested learners by making available the following Courses/Programmes of Study through open and distance learning (ODL) mode.
