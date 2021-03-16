TISSNET 2021 Result Today - Direct Link to Check

TISSNET Result 2021: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is set to release online the result of TISS National Entrance Test (NET) exam 2021 shortly on its official website tiss.edu, it is officially announced by the leading university.
"TISS-NET Results will be declared on 16th March, 2021 by 6:00 PM. Candidates can login into the online application system after 6:00 PM to access their score cards", the TISS said in a statement.
TISS NET is conducted for taking admission to the Master of Arts (MA) programme offered at Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad campuses, and other locations and Master of Science (MSc) at Tuljapur campus for the academic session 2021-22.
Once the result is declared, the candidates can check the same by following the below mentioned steps:
TISS NET 2021 was held on February 20, 2021 at various test centres. It was comprised of objective type questions based on General Knowledge, Analytical
Ability, Logical Reasoning, and English Proficiency. The last date of application was January 25, 2021 (extended).
The candidates who have applied for a single programme or multiple programmes attempted a single question paper. The exam consisted of 100 questions.
This includes candidates who have chosen HRM in combination with other programme/programmes.
Candidates who qualify TISSNET 2021 will be called for Aptitude Test and Personal Interview.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was set up in the year 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
