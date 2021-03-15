Illicit liquor trade: BJP MLA blames own minister

Patna: After Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Muzaffarpur's Paroo constituency Ashok Kumar Singh also blamed Bihar Cabinet minister Ram Surat Rai for his alleged involvement in the liquor smuggling case.
Singh said:
"In 2017, Rai had invited me and senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav for a bicycle race event in the school where liquor was found on November 8, 2020. I am quite sure that the school belongs to him only."
"Besides that event, he had also invited me for the inauguration of his father's statue in that school."
"Our Chief Minister won't tolerate any wrong doings. If the allegations on the minister proved to be right, action will be taken against him," Singh said.
Earlier on Saturday, the Bihar Vidhan Sabha saw BJP and RJD MLAs involved in scuffles and hurling abuses at each other over the liquor smuggling allegation against Ram Surat Rai.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs led by Sanjay Sarawgi and Janak Singh went into the well of the Assembly and were involved in scuffles with the Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs who were already present in the well and protesting against the minister.
Ram Surat Rai, the BJP MLA from Aurai in Muzaffarpur and Land Reforms and Revenue Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, however, denied his involvement in the case.
