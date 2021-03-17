Azaan disturbs my sleep: Allahabad University VC

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Professor Sangita Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of the Allahabad University (AU) has written a letter to the District Magistrate saying that the 'azaan' from a nearby mosque disturbs her sleep.
The Azan, also written as adhaan, azan, azaan, or athan, is the Islamic call to prayer, recited by a muezzin five times day at prescribed time.
District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has said that he would take action as per the rules.
In her letter, the vice chancellor has said that the 'azaan' disturbs her sleep and she is unable to resume sleeping after the 'azaan' is over. She said that this causes headaches and leads to loss of work hours.
She said that though she was not against any religion but during 'Ramadan', the announcements over the microphone begin at 4 a.m which disturbs other people.
Ramadan is the holy month of fasting when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. The holy month is due to begin next month.
Citing a court verdict, she said that 'Your freedom ends where my nose begins".
The vice chancellor has sent copies of her letter to the divisional commissioner Prayagraj and SSP Prayagraj.
This is not the first time that someone has made an issue of Azaan on loudspeakers. Back in 2017, singer Sonu Nigam had tweeted about being disturbed by the 'azaan' and the issue had turned into a major controversy.
On the other hand, there are some non-Muslim who praised the Muslim call to prayers. Recently, Shiv Sena's South Mumbai Vibhag President Pandurang Sakpal professed his admiration for 'Azaan' and even announced that there should be a 'Azaan Recitation Competition'.
