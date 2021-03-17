GATE 2021 (Final) Answer Keys released, result on March 22

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021): The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released on GATE 2021 official website (gate.iitb.ac.in) Questions Papers and Final Answer Keys.
The candidates who had appeared for GATE 2021 can download the Answer Keys (Final) and Question Papers now.
After the release of Final Answer Key, GATE 2021 Result will now be declared on March 22, as per the schedule released by IIT Bombay earlier.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2021 Question Papers and Final Answer Keys".
3. Select Stream and Click on the desired link.
4. Question Paper and Final Answer Keys will be displayed in PDF.
5.
Download and take a printout.
IIT Bombay had conducted GATE 2021 between Februray 06 to February 14, 2021. It had released the Provisional Answer Key on Feb 27, 2021.
Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the organizing institute to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year, had released on the GATE 2021 official website the Response Sheet of the candidates who had appeared for the annual exam on Feb 18.
