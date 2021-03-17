How to Ensure Wellness During Pandemic

Not only has this pandemic changed societal norms, but it has also brought about several lifestyle changes for most people. The habits we were following 8-9 months ago, no longer guarantee our safety and we have had to reprogramme our thinking to accommodate the sudden shift. It has also demonstrated time and again that we as human beings are fundamentally resilient- making adjustments as quickly as possible and adapting to new habits that the acute risk demands in order to survive and get through the challenge.
Self-care has been more essential than ever, to help build and maintain a healthy immune system and lifestyle during these trying times. Not only does our immune system play a complex role in promoting wellness, but it also aids in the vital task of helping the body identify and respond effectively to pathogens.
Achieving optimal wellness requires dedication to 5 consistent lifestyle patterns or pillars:
The food we eat nourishes the body, and the art of making it nourishes the soul.
Making simple home-cooked meals will not only provide your body with the right nutrients but over time, it can also help you build overall health. The process of cooking can also be therapeutic, especially if it is used as a way to spend quality time with your family and loved ones.
With a little creativity and planning, you can create healthy, wholesome, and tasty meals using easily available, shelf-stable ingredients.
Similar to cooking and eating healthy food, exercise stimulates both our bodies and minds. Even a 10-minute workout can do wonders by burning some calories and reducing stress related to work, family, or the pandemic.
While it might be difficult at first to rethink our daily movements indoors, picking up simple options like jump roping, or no equipment workouts like yoga or body strengthening exercises can be extremely viable options for maintaining your regime while being indoors.
If your neighborhood isn’t crowded, go for a walk, run, or bicycle ride. Just make sure to keep a safe distance of 6 feet with people.
The next important pillar of wellness is getting adequate sleep. It’s extremely vital that we “switch off” and allow our brains to rest before trying to sleep.
The best way to do this is to reduce your screen time 2 hours before you go to bed. Try swapping your phone or laptop with a novel and a cup of hot green tea. This will help in clearing your headspace and help you fall asleep faster. Establishing a soothing nighttime routine in the form of skincare, listening to calming affirmations, or doing guided meditations also help promote healthy sleeping patterns.
Humans are social beings who are wired to connect with each other. Even introverts require some level of communication and contact. Although the pandemic regulations mandate social distancing and reducing contact, one can still leverage technology to reach out to loved ones.
Having virtual gatherings, joint Netflix watch parties, or zoom dinner dates can help give you the emotional support you need to get through these challenging times. Talking to friends and family also helps a great deal in staying engaged and improving your mental health.
Chronic stress raises our cortisol levels, which in turn suppresses immune function. During the pandemic, one of the largest causes of stress is the uncertainty regarding our health. One way to mitigate this stress is by being prepared and taking comprehensive health insurance cover. Having a health insurance plan will protect you and your loved ones from the financial strain that comes with contracting a sudden illness, and safeguard your income.
Another thing you can do to reduce your stress is to limit your exposure to news. While it’s important to know what’s going on in the world, the constant stream of updates can cause increased anxiety. Make sure to just check the news once or twice a day to keep yourself up to speed with current affairs.
Finally, wellness is incomplete without self-reflection. It’s important to be patient with yourself. If you fail to complete your to-do list for the day, forgive yourself and try again tomorrow. Always remember not to equate your self-worth with your productivity and go easy on yourself. Wellness is not a destination or end goal, it is a continuous journey that needs constant practice, like most things in life.
