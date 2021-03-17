Kerala TET (December 2020) Result Out - Direct Link

Kerala TET December 2020 Result: The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan) has released on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (KTET December 2020).
Kerala TET, also known as KTET 2020, was held on January 09 and 17, 2021. The General Education Department, Government of Kerala had earlier releases the TET Answer Key - first provisional and then final (rectified). KTET Answer Keys were released category-wise - from I to IV.
The General Education Department, Government of Kerala had earlier started receiving online application for the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (Kerala TET) from November 19. The last date of application was Nov 28, 2020.
The Kerala Pareekshabhavan conducts Teacher Eligibilty Test twice in a year. The last time TET Kerala was held in February 2020.
K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.
December 2020 TET exam was delayed because of Covid-19 and was held in January 2021, instead of the scheduled date and time in December.
