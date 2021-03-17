Night curfew extended in Gujarat hotspots as Covid cases surge

Gandhinagar: With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday announced to extend the night curfew timing in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot for two hours.
Accrodingly, the curfew in these four cities will be imposed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., instead of the existing timing of midnight to 6 a.m., with effect from Wednesday.
After the recent local body elections in the state, Gujarat has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, especially in Ahmedabad. On Tuesday the state reported 954 fresh coronavirus cases, forcing the government to extend the night curfew timing in the four hotspots by two hours.
"As a precationary measure, the night curfew timing in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot is being extended from Wednesday till March 31," the state government announced on Tuesday.
Gujarat has so far reported 2,80,051 Covid-19 cases and 4,427 deaths, with Ahmedabad (64,841), Surat (56,068), Vadodara (31,347) and Rajkot (24,315) acoounting for the maximum number of cases.
The state is again started seeing a rapid rise in the daily Covid tally, which has risen from an average of around 200 to near the thousand mark in a matter of days. In March so far, the state has added 10,162 cases at a daily average of 635.
A total of 703 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,70,758, while there are 4,966 active cases.
Surat saw 292 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 247, Vadodara with 109, Rajkot with 85 and Bharuch with 26.
Two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, taking its toll to 2,312.
A total of 22,15,092 persons have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat and 5,42,981 have received their second shot of the vaccine. These include 1,41,270 over 60 and between 45 and 60 with co-morbidity.
