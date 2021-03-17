Sri Lanka backs off plan to ban burqa, close Islamic schools

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Tuesday decided to put on hold its controversial decision to ban burqa and close Islamic schools (Mada’ris) after receiving flak from local organisations and international outrage.
Burqa is the clothing worn by Muslim women in a sign of modesty and honour.
Sri Lankan Minister for Public Security Sarath Weerasekera had created stir last week after he called burqa a “sign of religious extremism” and called for its immediate ban.
"It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it”, the minister said adding that he has signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
Sarath Weerasekera’s announcement had led to local and international outrage.
“A ban is incompatible with international law and the rights of free religious expression”, Ahmed Shaheed, UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief, wrote on Twitter.
Responding to the controversial move Pakistan’s envoy to Colombo Saad Khattak said it was a “divisive” step impacting Muslims in Sri Lanka and across the globe.
Khattak tweeted on Monday that the ban would constitute an “injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe,” adding that it would exacerbate economic difficulties and fuel concerns over the state of “fundamental human rights of minorities in the country.”
Taking umbrage over the government’s proposed ban, Hilmy Ahamed, vice president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, said:
“Muslim bashing by the government continues to hoodwink the economic burden cast on the 6.9 million who voted them to power.”
Following the outrage Sri Lanka on Tuesday went into damage control and issued the statement saying the matter is a “serious issue” and can’t be implementation without consensus and without consultation with local Muslims.
“It will be implemented with a consensus and consultations with Muslim organizations and leaders. We won’t rush through the proposal, since it is a serious issue,” Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said.
