Daily Covid count in Gujarat, Karnataka breaches 1,000-mark

Bengaluru/Gandhinagar: In what could be termed as an apparent sign of poor adherence to Covid safety protocols by the public, Karnataka and Gujarat reported over 1,000 new cases related to this dreaded virus, health department said on Wednesday.
While Karnataka reported over 1,200 new Covid-19 positive cases Wednesday, Gujarat regsitered 1,122 new cases to take its tally to 2,81,173 and 4,430 deaths.
On the other hand, with 1,200 new cases, the total number of caseload in Karnataka reached to 9,63,614 and the death toll to 12,407 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.
Bengaluru reported 786 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,13,485 with 7,344 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,01,610, with 279 discharged in the last 24 hours.
The health department said, out of 10,220 active cases in Bengaluru, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 134 are in ICU.
Among the deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.
Positivity rate for the day was 1.47 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.31 per cent across the state on Tuesday.
n March so far, the state, where cases have risen sharply from around 200 earlier this month, has recorded 11,284 cases at a daily average of 664.
A total of 775 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,71,433, while there are 5,310 active cases.
On Wednesday, Surat saw 353 new cases, Ahmedabad 271, Vadodara 114, Rajkot 112 and Gandhinagar 24.
Bharuch had 21, Bhavnagar 20, Mehsana 19, Kheda and Panchmahal 18 each, Kutch 14, Anand 13, Junagadh, Dahod, and Narmada 12 each, Chotta Udepur nine, Mahisagar, Morbi, and Amreli eight each, Banaskantha, Gir-Somnath, Valsad and Aravalli four each, Patan, Surendranagar, and Tapi two each and Navsari, Porbandar, Botad, and Dangs one each.
One death each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.
Elsewhere in India, Maharashtra reported 23,179 new cases Wednesday and continued to remain the Covid hotspot in the country.
Local administration imposed curfew in Indore after the new caseload started picking up in this famous city of Madhya Pradesh.
In another worrisome situtation, Schools in Telangana are turning to be new hotspots of COVID19 as the state faces a sudden spurt in new infections. The state authorities Wednesday said over 100 students and staff members of at least seven schools of Telangana have tested positive during the last two days.
India reports 35,866 new cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per health ministry's updated data. This the highest single-day spike this year on Wednesday.
