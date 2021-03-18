Lucknow sees alarming surge in Covid cases

Lucknow: After almost a gap of two months, Lucknow is now witnessing a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.
More than 54 Covid cases were reported in a single day on Wednesday, making authorities issue a fresh appeal to the people to follow safety protocols.
Lucknow remains the Covid hotspot of Uttar Pradesh and its tally of new cases is the highest in the state.
Though no deaths were reported, only 17 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, which was lower than the new cases reported.
District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash rushed to the Charbagh railway station to inspect the safety protocols and ensure that all passengers record their names and addresses.
As a result of the surge and low recovery rate, the number of patients with active infection status has now reached 320.
This is in addition to 35,871 new Covid-19 cases that India reported Thursday. India's Covid-19 count Thurdsay is the highest single-day rise since December last year, taking the country's tally to 1,14,74,605.
With death of 172 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,59,216 in India. The active caseload in country has mounted to 2,52,364, rising by over 17,958 cases from previous day.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.