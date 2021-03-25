The special general body meeting of Malegaon Municipal Corporation was held in Online Mode because of Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Khaleel Abbas/Shamnama)]
Malegaon: Members of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) Thursday passed with a huge majority a no confidence motion against Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar.
Trimbak Kasar had joined as Commissioner Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) on April 28, 2020 about 20 days after Coronavirus outbreak in the city. He was earlier posted in Amravati near Nagpur.
However, controversies surrounded Kasar one after the other ever since he took over the charge as the biggest civic body in Nashik district after Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).
Talks of no-confidence motion against him were doing the rounds since last few months. MMC sources said amidst talks of non-confidence motion, Dada Bhuse, a minister in Maharashtra government and local MLA, had promised to take steps for his transfer from the city.
The matter however remained on the back burner.
The key charge against Kasar was his continuous absence from work. Anger of the members against him intensified in the last week after Kasar did not turn up in the MMC despite his leave application being rejected by the government, MMC sources said.
Accusing Kasar of ignorance, carelessness and lacklustre attitude in tackling the Covid-19, especially when the second wave of the pandemic is knocking, Mayor Tahira Shaikh Rasheed called a meeting today on Thursday with a single point agenda.
The meeting started in online mode at the designated time of 04:00 pm.
To avoid any disruption due to technical glitches, Congress members participated in the meeting sitting in the Mayor office whereas members of Mutteheda Mahaz of Janata Dal and others joined the meeting from the residence of House Leader of Opposition Shan e Hind.
Members of Shiv Sena joined the meeting from Dada Bhuse’s office located Satana Road. BJP members voted for the motion while sitting in Sunil Gaekwad’s office in Malegaon Municipal Corporation building.
The no-confidence motion was moved by former mayor and Congress president Shaikh Rasheed, and was seconded by Deputy Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Sakharam Ghodke.
The motion was passed with 80 votes in favour and 03 absentees.
[Trimbak Kasar had joined as Commissioner Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) on April 28. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Malegaon Municipal Corporation has a total of 84 members. With the death of sitting corporator Rasheed Bi Ab Mannan, the current body comprises of a total of 83 members.
All 80 members belonging to Congress, Shiv Sena, BJP, Janata Dal, AIMIM and others who participated in the meeting voted for the motion. Three members – Yunus Isa and Sadiya Laeequ of AIMIM, and Narayan Shinde of Shiv Sena did not attend the general body meeting.
This is the first time in the history of Malegaon Municipal Corporation when a no confidence motion is passed against a civic chief.
Soon after the motion was passed, members of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation demanded Kasar’s immediate departure from the city.
Meanwhile, sensing that the no-confidence motion against him will sail through, Triambak Kasar addressed a press conference at 11:00 am Thursday. While addressing the press, he denied all charges against him.
He also said he has already written to the state government with a request to transfer him from the city.
