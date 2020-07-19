Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals

Malegaon: Local residents of Malegaon Saturday asked the Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar to tender public apology for threatening FIR against Dr Faizee A. A., alias Dr Pervez Faizee, for treating Coronavirus patients from outside of the city.
Dr Pervez Faizee is hailed in the city for the hard work, determination and commitment with which he is working since April when Coronavirus outbreak was reported in Malegaon for the first time.
Dr Pervez Faizee was originally posted at Karajgavan Primary Health Centre (PHC). He was deputed to Malegaon as Medical Officer of Health (MoH) Corona Hospitals to manage and administer private hospitals taken by the Malegaon civic body to tackle the Coronavirus epidemic in the city.
This was the time when no doctor was ready to render his or her duties despite Malegaon Municipal Corporation repeatedly publishing advertisements and offering huge sum as salary.
However, in a bizarre manner, Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar, in an order dated July 11, 2020 (A copy below) questioned Dr Faizee for treating Covid patients from outside of Malegaon without taking the necessary permission and documentation.
The order signed by Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar also asked Dr Faizee to file FIR against 10 Corona patients who came to Malegaon for treatment.
The order further said that if Dr Faizee failed to lodge FIR against the covid patients, a case against him should be filed under IPC Section 188.
More than anger and disbelief, the Municipal Commissioner's order has shocked the local residents of Malegaon.
"We support Corona Warrior Dr. Pervez Faizee. The doctor who should have been felicitated for his services is being threatened with an FIR. The Municipal Commissioner should be ashamed of for his act", banners supporting Dr Faizee and slamming the Municipal Commissioner has flooded the social media sites and different WhatsApp groups.
"The Municipal Commissioner should tender public apology", the banner by local residents of the city said.
Earlier, local MLA Mufti Ismael and doctors' association too had thrown their weight behind Dr Faizee and questioned what they said the condemnable order issued by the Municipal Commissioner.
"The Commissioner's order is against all norms, including Supreme Court of India guidelines", Mufti Ismael told reporters adding that threatening Dr Faizee with a police case for treating Covid patients is not only shameful but is also condemnable on humanitarian ground.
"Any action against Dr Faizee will be responded with stern opposition", Dr Rehan Rahimi of Unani Medical Graduates Association (UMGA), said.
Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar, on the other hand, denied issuing any order threatening Dr Faizee with an FIR for treating the outside Corona patients.
"I have not issued any such order or notice", Kasar said while talking to ummid.com.
When ummid.com informed him that it has in its possession the copy of the order issued by him, he reiterated that he had not issued any such order.
"As a matter of fact, I have not only encouraged treatment of outside patients in Malegaon but have myself directed health staff to admit many such patients in local hospitals", Kasar said.
