Watch: Deaf Palestinian teens make passionate appeal to stop war

Gaza (Palestine): Even as Israel is pounding Gaza with deadly bombs and Hamas is firing rockets in retaliation, Palestinian children, this time deaf and dumb, have appealed the two sides and the world to stop the mindless war.
Describing the horror Gaza is now going through two deaf Palestinian children in a video said they “want to be seen happy” and want immediate end of the war.
“I am a Palestinian child. I say to the world to stop the war”, one of the two deaf children said.
“I want to be seen as happy and want for the war to end peacefully”, he added.
The other Palestinian teen, who identified himself as Mustafa, described how his neighbour’s home crumbled to ground because of the Israeli bombing forcing them to rush to the streets.
“We were in my aunt Hanaa’s home when the bombing started, and the neighbouring house collapsed”, Mustafa said.
“It exploded. There were missiles…”, he said.
“The house came to the ground. There left only rubble”, he said.
“My cousins Ali, Khadieja, Rahaf, my grandmother and my grandfather, all of us went to the street”, he said.
“O God, make this war end”, he prayed.
At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence that began last Monday. Some 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.
In another development, Israel on Tuesday also shelled Lebanon, in response to six failed rocket launches from southern areas in the neighbouring country.
Facing increasing pressure from rights advocates and members of his own Democratic Party, United States President Joe Biden has conveyed his support for a ceasefire to end violence in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement on Monday, the White House said Biden “expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end” in a phone call with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Joe Biden had earlier supported Israeli bombardment on Gaza saying what he called “Israel’s right to defend its citizens against Hamas rockets.
Hamas has so far fired over 3000 rockets into Israeli territories. Most of these rockets, as per Israeli military’s own admission, have been intercepted by “Iron Dome” and have failed to cause any major damage.
On the other hand Israeli bombardment has converted Gaza into rubbles with over 200 civilian deaths, including children and women.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and said it was Israel’s “recurrent provocative” actions against Palestinians that have led to the ongoing escalation.
The king also told Guterres that the “international community must shoulder its responsibility, move actively to stop Israeli violations in Jerusalem, aggression on Gaza,” the royal court wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, hundreds of families, who left Gaza and sheltered in schools, are facing shortage of food and water.
“We need food, clothes, duvets, mattresses and milk,” al-Arbeed, who gave birth two weeks ago, told Al Jazeera in a phone interview. “My back hurts from sleeping on a thin cover on the floor.”
“I have to ask other people for diapers for my son,” she added. “I’m trying to breastfeed him but he’s still hungry and keeps crying.”
